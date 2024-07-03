Unified traffic citation system in Cebu eyed

TO STREAMLINE traffic law enforcement and improve accountability by centralizing traffic citation records with the Land Transportation Office, five local government units (LGUs) in Cebu will pilot test the single ticketing system (STS), a traffic official said.

The system will centralize the traffic citation systems of LGUs, with all traffic citation tickets forwarded to the LTO, according to Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak, head of Talisay City’s traffic office.

According to Tumulak, the STS will have an impact on license and vehicle registration renewal. Motorists with outstanding citations from any LGU will be required to settle them before renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration. They will need to obtain a certificate or note from the issuing LGU as proof of settlement for the LTO.

He said STS aims to reduce corruption between drivers and enforcers, promote adherence to traffic rules, and harmonize fines and penalties across LGUs.

The STS will be pilot-tested in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, and in the town of Cordova, Tumulak divulged in an interview with Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu’s news and commentary program, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Other areas outside Cebu will also be testing the STS.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) between LGUs and the Department of Transportation still has to be signed before the pilot test can start, according to Tumulak.

The chief of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority said there is no date yet for the MOA signing.

Demerit system

The other feature of STS is the demerit point system, Tumulak said.

Traffic citations will affect motorists’ demerit points, potentially leading to shorter renewal validities for licenses and registrations.

Accumulating significant demerit points may result in a five-year renewal validity instead of the usual 10 years.

Further violations could reduce the validity to three years.

The STS was first introduced in Metro Manila in 2023.

Tumulak also advises Talisaynons to settle any traffic citation tickets issued to avoid potential issues once the single ticketing system is in place. / KENNETH KING E. GONZALES, UP CEBU INTERN