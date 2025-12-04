Uniform quality taxi service mulled

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is convening taxi operators, drivers and transport regulators to establish uniform service quality standards following a surge in tourist complaints regarding overcharging and poor vehicle hygiene.

Rather than relying solely on punitive measures, the city aims to create a “service quality standard” agreement, though police have already begun issuing citations to violators at the pier during the holiday season.

The move aligns with a Cebu City Council resolution demanding stricter cleanliness checks to protect the city’s tourism image and its position as a prime investment hub.

Archival said the City aims to craft uniform guidelines on passenger treatment, fare compliance, and vehicle cleanliness.

“This is not about punishment. We want an agreement that is fair for everyone, especially since many visitors are coming to Cebu,” Archival said in a press conference.

Archival said the City intends to shift the focus from simply apprehending violators to establishing baseline standards that taxi operators must meet, including mandatory hygiene checks, meter compliance, and clear accountability mechanisms.

He said complaints are most common at the Cebu port, where arriving passengers frequently report taxi drivers refusing to use meters and demanding steep fixed fares.

“There have been so many complaints at the pier, overcharging, not using the meter, and even issues about some taxis being dirty,” Archival said, noting that he personally experienced riding in a dirty unit.

Clearing operations

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has started routine clearing operations at the port, issuing citations to both taxi and motorcycle-for-hire drivers caught violating rules such as refusing to use meters or imposing exorbitant fares.

In an operation conducted last November 21, police and traffic personnel issued 11 temporary operator permits and 71 citation tickets. One motorcycle was also impounded.

CCPO chief Col. George Ylanan said the crackdown will continue as holiday traffic intensifies.

Despite enforcement efforts, Archival reiterated that long-term solutions require cooperation, not confrontation.

“What we will do is more of an agreement with the operators so that we have a clear direction,” he said.

He said once stakeholders agree on minimum service standards, the City can formalize the rules through an executive order and eventually through an ordinance that defines the penalties.

Earlier, Councilor Sisinio Andales called for stricter monitoring of taxi cleanliness after passengers repeatedly complained about musty odors, stained seats, dusty air-conditioning units, and dirty floors.

In a resolution, Andales cited the need to uphold Cebu’s image as a “clean, comfortable, and professional” urban center for both residents and tourists, noting that public transport significantly influences visitor impressions. He also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas and the Cebu City Transportation Office to include hygiene checks in their routine inspections, elevating cleanliness to the same importance as mechanical roadworthiness.

A City Hall source involved in tourism coordination said the complaints are creating “friction points” for visitors arriving through the port, which remains one of the busiest entryways during the holiday season.

“First impressions matter. Many of our travelers’ first interaction is with taxis,” Archival said.

Hotel front desks and travel operators have also transmitted feedback to the City regarding cases of overcharging and unkempt taxi units, adding pressure on City Hall to intervene. / CAV