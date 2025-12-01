‘Uninvited’ dominates Star Awards for Movies

“Uninvited” took home multiple trophies at the 41st Star Awards for Movies organized by the Philippine Movie Press Club.

The awards night was held Sunday at the Makabagong San Juan Theater in San Juan City.

“Uninvited” was named Movie of the Year and earned Dan Villegas the Movie Director of the Year award. Its lead stars, Vilma Santos and Aga Muhlach, won Movie Actress of the Year and Movie Actor of the Year. Muhlach tied with Dennis Trillo of “Green Bones” for the acting honor.

The film also won Movie Cinematographer of the Year, Movie Production Designer of the Year and Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year.

Sunshine Cruz won Movie Supporting Actress of the Year for “Lola Magdalena,” while Harvey Bautista won Movie Supporting Actor of the Year for “Pushcart Tales.”

Aside from Movie Actor of the Year, “Green Bones” earned Movie Screenwriter of the Year for Ricky Lee and Anj Atienza, and Movie Editor of the Year for Benjamin Tolentino.

Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo were recognized as Takilya King and Queen for the box office success of “Hello, Love, Again.” / TRC