ABOITIZ-LED Union Bank of the Philippines, at its meeting held on Nov. 24, 2023, approved the infusion of additional capital of up to P1.8 billion in UnionDigital Bank Inc.

to support UnionDigital’s ongoing business operations and allow it to deliver sustainable growth.

Union Bank posted a net income of P8.1 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

The bank noted that its net interest income grew 34 percent to P37.3 billion on the back of an 18 percent growth in its loans portfolio.