UnionBank, EO PH ink deal to provide business solutions

AS PART of Union Bank of the Philippines’ (UnionBank) advocacy to Tech Up businesses through trailblazing innovation and world-class business solutions, AsiaMoney’s 2023s Best Bank for SMEs recently partnered with the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) in the Philippines.

Under the memorandum of agreement signed last Oct. 26, 2023 at UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City, UnionBank will offer solutions to EO members and their life partners that will cater to their entrepreneurial needs.

Included in the program are the issuance of a UnionBank Platinum MasterCard to qualified members and an affinity program through the UnionBank GlobalLinker platform wherein EO members can easily connect digitally and provide special discounts and offers to fellow EO members.

On the EO side, it will open its doors to UnionBank for participation in their learning events and programs.

EO members may also be tapped as mentors and speakers for UnionBank events, allowing them to share their entrepreneurial expertise and best practices.