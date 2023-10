UNION Bank of the Philippines’ net income for the first nine months of 2023 was P8.1 billion.

The bank told the local bourse Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, that business fundamentals remain strong and the bank’s topline revenues continue to record robust growth, because of its focus in the consumer segment.

Operating expenses were elevated due to one-time integration costs related to the Citi consumer business acquisition.

Consumer loans grew faster at 22 percent year-on-year.