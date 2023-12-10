Cebu

Unionbank, S&R tie up for co-branded credit card

UNION Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has teamed up with S&R, the largest membership-only grocery chain in the country, for a co-branded credit card that will make grocery shopping, dining, and lifestyle spending more rewarding.

The new UnionBank S&R credit card allows shoppers to enjoy benefits like three percent unlimited rebates when they shop at any S&R store nationwide; one percent unlimited rebates on dining and shopping spend, and 0.5 percent unlimited rebates on everything else.

There will also be no annual credit card fees. The S&R membership fee will be automatically charged to the card on the month of the membership anniversary.

