Unisol debuts at Manila fame

UNISOL, Uniforms On Demand Company, unveiled its Lapu-Lapu Heritage Collection at the Manila Fame 2025 trade show, showcasing a modern tribute to Filipino identity rooted in sustainability and local craftsmanship.

The new line was launched at the World Trade Center in Pasay City during the 73rd edition of Manila Fame, which ran from Oct. 16-18, 2025. Manila Fame is the country’s leading design and lifestyle event organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem).

This year’s theme, “Objects of Nature,” highlights the Philippines’ abundant natural resources and homegrown creativity inspired by the environment.

Anchored on innovation, durability, and eco-conscious design, the Lapu-Lapu Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the courage and heroism of the Visayan warrior Lapu-Lapu.

The collection combines traditional Filipino motifs with contemporary tailoring, reflecting the strength and versatility of today’s professionals.

“For 2026, we wanted a collection that is deeply rooted in sustainability and inspired by Cebu, where Unisol is based,” said Unisol chief executive officer Jonas Quilantang.

Chief product designer Nicky Rice said the collection integrates patterns inspired by ancient Visayan tattoos. “We need to support our own — showcasing Filipino creativity on a global stage,” she said.

Beyond design, Unisol continues to promote an ecosystem supporting local producers — from farmers and weavers to textile makers — in line with its commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The company is fully compliant with Republic Act 9242, or the Philippine Tropical Fabrics Law, which encourages the use of indigenous fibers such as abaca, banana, and piña in uniforms.

Unisol also featured its Chameleon Set, an affordable and adaptable uniform line made from premium local fabrics, underscoring its goal to make sustainability accessible to all Filipino workers.

Unisol’s said it wants to reaffirm its mission to champion Filipino craftsmanship through durable, sustainable, and world-class uniforms — a call to “wear Filipino with pride.” / KOC