United Airlines expands Asia fleet upgrade with Max 8

UNITED Airlines said it will replace its entire Guam-based fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft with Boeing 737 MAX 8s starting February 2026, as the US carrier upgrades its intra-Asia network.

The move will modernize flights linking Manila, Palau, Guam, Cebu and Tokyo-Narita, which connect to onward trans-Pacific services to the US. United is the only US airline operating intra-Asia routes, including daily Manila–Guam, twice-weekly Manila–Palau and daily Cebu–Tokyo flights.

In a statement sent, the incoming 737 MAX 8s will feature United’s latest cabin interiors, including larger overhead bins, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, seatback entertainment in every seat and more extra-legroom options. The aircraft will carry up to 166 passengers, including 16 in United First.

“Our investment in new aircraft to service our intra-Asia routes will deliver the premium experience our customers expect and is part of our broader commitment to elevating service in the Pacific region,” said Kenichi Kiriyama, United’s director of sales Asia, Micronesia.

United said the new aircraft will also support accessibility with features for customers with hearing and visual disabilities, while Wi-Fi connectivity is being enhanced with a planned rollout of Starlink across its fleet. MileagePlus members will eventually gain free access to the service.

United operates 30 weekly nonstop flights between the Philippines and the US, including Manila–San Francisco services that will increase to twice daily from Oct. 26. / KOC