Uniting the fighters of Cebu: The rise of South Side Tekken

Origin, growth

South Side Tekken began humbly, born out of necessity and passion. “Back in 2019, I was relatively new to Tekken at that time,” recalled Andre. “We didn’t have a playspot nearby, and my internet was unreliable for online play.”

Undeterred, Andre and his friends set up their gaming rigs in a backyard shed in Talisay, sparking the birth of what would soon become a thriving community. More players joined their casual sessions through word of mouth and a shared love for the game, expanding the community beyond Talisay to encompass South-central Cebu.

What sets South Side Tekken apart, according to Andre, is its diverse roster of players.

“It’s the players and their personalities,” he emphasized. “Coming from different walks of life, they bring unique perspectives and skills to the community.” From students to professionals, the community thrives on inclusivity and camaraderie, united by a singular passion for Tekken.

Events, milestones

Central to South Side Tekken’s growth are its regular events and tournaments. Hosted bi-monthly at Dragonlords Games in Lagtang, these gatherings are more than just competitions; they are celebrations of skill and community spirit.

“A typical event sees our members setting up their PCs, staff preparing the tournament stream, and players warming up,” Andre explained. The community recently hit a milestone with their Dojo event, drawing over 50 participants, including renowned Tekken pro player Doujin.

Adapting to challenges

The path hasn’t always been smooth for South Side Tekken. Like many communities, they faced challenges, particularly during the pandemic.

“Quarantine restrictions halted our sessions, and the closure of local playspots posed venue issues,” Andre reflected. However, resilience prevailed. With the support of venues like Dragonlords Games and the dedication of community leaders, South Side Tekken adapted and thrived.

Acknowledging the contributions of key figures within South Side Tekken, Andre highlighted MaxDawen for social media management, the dynamic shoutcaster duo of Hottie and Boiled_Eggz, and the diligent event management by Freedom.

Joining the community

For newcomers eager to join the fray, Andre suggested attending their offline events at Dragonlords Games. “It’s a great way to learn and connect with fellow players,” he advised. With casual playstations available during tournaments, new players can hone their skills and immerse themselves in the vibrant gaming culture that South Side Tekken embodies.

As South Side Tekken continues to grow and evolve, it remains a testament to the power of community in gaming. With its inclusive spirit and passion for Tekken, this community is not just playing a game; they are forging friendships and pushing the boundaries of esports in Cebu.

In the words of Andre and the members of South Side Tekken, the journey is far from over — it’s just getting started.