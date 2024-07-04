Units at Velmiro Heights Davao sold out

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) fully sold out Velmiro Heights Davao in just two days, generating P2.7 billion in sales.

The development is the listed company’s second horizontal project in Davao City.

The 362-unit Velmiro Heights Davao is located on an 11.52-hectare lot in Brgy.

Magtuod has stunning views, generous spaces, wide road networks, pedestrian circulation and security.

The property has single-detached and single-attached Zen-inspired houses on lot sizes ranging from 100 to 258 square meters and priced from P5.2 million to P11.15 million.

Velmiro Heights Davao is the seventh residential development of CLI’s Velmiro brand, which is part of the listed company’s Garden Series catering to mid and upper-mid-market buyers and is efficiently designed to maximize space.

The brand has a total of 2,377 residential units all over Visayas and Mindanao. / PR