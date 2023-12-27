Unity buys 329 towers

UNITY Digital Infrastructure Inc. enters 2024 with approximately 1,100 tower sites after recently closing 250 and 79 tower sites from Smart Communications Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc., respectively.

Smart-PLDT has transferred 75 percent of the 650 sale and leaseback tower sites to Unity since getting Philippine Competition Commission clearance in April 2023.

The remainder of the portfolio is expected to be transferred in early 2024, paving the way for the delivery and execution of the committed build-to-suit site orders.

With a pipeline of around 700 committed BTS site orders to add to its current base of 350, Unity aims to double its scale and solidify its foundation with a healthy mix of both built and acquired sites.