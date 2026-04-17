University of Cebu eyes Taiwan for hospitality OJTs

THE University of Cebu (UC) is set to formalize a partnership with Dreamark TW to deploy students for on-the-job training (OJT) in Taiwan’s hospitality sector, expanding its international internship programs.

UC chairman Augusto W. Go said on Thursday, April 16, 2026, that the tie-up will provide more accessible overseas training opportunities, citing Taiwan’s proximity and lower travel costs compared with placements in Europe and the United States.

“This is not the first time that we have OJT abroad… we’ve had programs in Bulgaria, Florida, and Singapore. But Taiwan is even better because it is just two to three hours away, and parents can easily visit,” Go said.

The partnership comes as demand for Filipino workers in Taiwan’s hospitality sector remains strong, with industry players citing English proficiency and service-oriented skills as key advantages.

Dreamark TW, a Philippine-based firm facilitating internships for hospitality and tourism students in Taiwan’s luxury hotels, was established in 2022. It deployed 272 interns last year and has 265 more lined up for deployment.

Company officials said Dreamark TW will act as a bridge between schools and host establishments, emphasizing that it is not a recruitment agency.

“We connect students and schools with partner hotels to provide quality international internships that are now more accessible,” said Christopher San Pedro.

San Pedro added that participating students will undergo online interviews with prospective hotel employers prior to deployment to ensure a better match between interns and host establishments.

Under the program, students—primarily from hospitality-related courses—may undertake six- to 12-month internships in partner hotels across Taiwan, including establishments in Tainan and other key tourism areas.

Andrea Alday said students will receive a monthly allowance of about NT$29,500 (roughly P50,000–P60,000), with NT$5,000 deducted for accommodation. Some partner hotels may also provide meals and overtime pay.

To ease the financial burden, Alday said program fees will be structured with an initial payment of P10,000, while the remaining NT$78,000 (around P148,000) may be paid in installments during the internship. The package covers airfare, visa processing, insurance, accommodation support, and other logistical costs.

Dreamark TW aims to scale up deployment to as many as 10,000 interns in the long term, although initial participation will depend on partner schools’ academic calendars and program requirements. The company is initially targeting 300 to 400 students per batch.

UC currently has about 4,000 students enrolled in hotel management-related courses across its five campuses—UC Main, UC Banilad, UC Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, UC Pardo, and the UC Maritime Education and Training Center. Of these, around 800 are graduating students. / KOC