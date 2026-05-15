Unlicensed pistol seized from farmer in Cebu City

A 57-YEAR-OLD farmer accused by neighbors of carrying a firearm was arrested after Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) personnel seized an unlicensed pistol from him in Cebu City on Friday morning, May 15, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Jeremias Montes Estores Sr. of Purok 4, Barangay Cambinocot, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

The CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit served a search warrant on Estores from 6:20 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. The search warrant was issued by Judge Anacleto Debalucos, executive judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Cebu City.

CIDG operatives said they recovered a .45-caliber pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition in its magazine. Estores allegedly failed to present documents for the firearm.

The CIDG said it earlier received complaints from residents about Estores allegedly carrying an unlicensed gun.

The unit placed Estores under surveillance and later applied for a search warrant after the complaints were verified. The warrant was approved on May 12, 2026.

Estores will face charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The CIDG said the operation was part of Oplan Paglalansag Omega, its flagship campaign against loose firearms. / AYB