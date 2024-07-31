Unpaid health emergency allowances in CV hit P1.4B

THE unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for healthcare workers from 99 medical facilities in Central Visayas has reached P1.4 billion, according to the Department of Health (DOH) 7.

The DOH 7 said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on July 30, 2024, that the outstanding balance covers 1,833 approved monthly claims from 99 health facilities awaiting funds from the DOH Central Office.

Fifty of these hospitals are based in Cebu.

The DOH 7 has requested additional sub-allotments from the DOH Central Office to address these claims.

It said that the DOH Central Office is working with the Department of Budget and Management to secure supplementary funding for settling all remaining HEA claims nationwide.

The DOH 7 further said it does not know the release date of the next sub-allotment.

It urged health facilities with arrears to expedite the submission of all required documentation to ensure timely disbursement of future allocations.

Formerly known as One Covid-19 Allowance, HEA is a monetary compensation provided to healthcare and non-healthcare personnel in times of public health emergency. The Covid-19 pandemic brought this benefit to light.

Republic Act 11712, or the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act, was passed to support healthcare workers in times of need, and this benefit is one of its components.

The amount healthcare workers receive varies depending on the risk level of their employment: P3,000 for low-risk areas, P6,000 for medium-risk areas, and P9,000 for high-risk areas. / CDF