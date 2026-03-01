‘Until She Remembers,’ starring Santos, Anson-Roa, Forteza now showing

“Until She Remembers” is now showing in cinemas featuring a star-studded cast.

Directed and written by award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza, the film follows the story of a grandmother (Charo Santos) and her granddaughter (Barbie Forteza).

Also part of the cast are Angel Aquino, Albert Martinez, Boots Anson-Roa, Eric Quizon, Vince Rillon, Erlinda Villalobos, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna and Perla Bautista in a drama that carries meaningful life lessons.

The film is also scheduled to screen at the Siné Film Fest in Toronto, Canada on March 6.

“Until She Remembers” is produced by Centerstage Productions and Solar Pictures. / TRC