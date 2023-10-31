Unveiling the dark brilliance of Pinoy indie horror films

“T’yanak is a Filipino horror film co-directed by two of the country’s most acclaimed filmmakers, Peque Gallaga and Lore Reyes. The film offers a new take on the classic figure of the t’yanak, a vampire baby from Filipino legend.

Julie (Judy Ann Santos) and Miguel (Sid Lucero) are a couple who find a baby abandoned in the woods. The new addition is given the name Timmy and taken in.

Timmy, however, is not your typical infant. He’s a t’yanak, and he’s started killing people and consuming their blood to gain power over the village.

“T’yanak” is an expertly put-together horror movie. Gallaga and Reyes use a number of cinematic tactics to induce tension and anxiety, resulting in a truly scary environment. Some of the sequences in which Timmy murders his victims provide some of the most disturbing images in the film.

“Bliss” (2017)