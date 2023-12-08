Unwrap the magic of Christmas at Ayala Center Cebu

The towering 40-foot Christmas tree at the Gallery of Ayala Center Cebu illuminated the festive season with its dazzling lights, heralding the beginning of the holiday festivities at the heart of Ayala Center Cebu.
Under the theme “Unwrap the Present, a Season of Giving Your Presence,” the Christmas tree lighting ceremony echoed a powerful message, emphasizing the significance of coming together with loved ones during the holiday season.
It encouraged guests to cherish the priceless gift of being present in each other’s company.
Following the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the atmosphere became even more vibrant as the highly anticipated Christmas Symphony of Lights bedazzled the entire mall. The spectacular display, set to a symphony of Christmas melodies, captivated visitors of all ages.
Adding a touch of star power to the event was the presence of iconic Filipino pop diva Kuh Ledesma, as she serenaded mall-goers with a repertoire of songs, including beloved Christmas tunes.
Visitors were enthralled by the magical sight of twinkling lights dancing in harmony with the rhythm of Christmas melodies, transforming the entire mall into a captivating wonderland. The Symphony of Lights spectacle occurs every 30 minutes, commencing at 6 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays, and extending until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
As Ayala Center Cebu continues to unveil more enchanting activities, the mall promises to evoke the spirit of the holidays, emphasizing the joy of togetherness among family and friends. From shared meals to boundless joy and goodwill, the mall aims to foster an atmosphere of warmth and celebration throughout this festive season.
Discover the magic of Christmas and create cherished moments with your loved ones at Ayala Center Cebu, where the spirit of the holidays comes alive in unforgettable ways.
