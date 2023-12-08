Unwrap the magic of Christmas at Ayala Center Cebu

Visitors were enthralled by the magical sight of twinkling lights dancing in harmony with the rhythm of Christmas melodies, transforming the entire mall into a captivating wonderland. The Symphony of Lights spectacle occurs every 30 minutes, commencing at 6 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays, and extending until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As Ayala Center Cebu continues to unveil more enchanting activities, the mall promises to evoke the spirit of the holidays, emphasizing the joy of togetherness among family and friends. From shared meals to boundless joy and goodwill, the mall aims to foster an atmosphere of warmth and celebration throughout this festive season.

Discover the magic of Christmas and create cherished moments with your loved ones at Ayala Center Cebu, where the spirit of the holidays comes alive in unforgettable ways.

Stay updated with all events and happenings by following Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page.