UP aims for Final Four spot

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons will try to make its way into the Final Four when it takes on the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors on Nov. 8, 2023 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons hope to bounce back against the Red Warriors in their match set for 1 p.m.

UP and National University (NU) are trying to secure their spots in the Final Four and gain the needed separation from third-running De La Salle (7-3) in the chase for the twice-to-beat incentives.

Despite losing to La Salle, 79-88, in an intense game on Nov. 5, UP remains on track to make it to the Final Four for the fifth season in a row. CJ Cansino, the Fighting Maroons team captain, said that the defeat to the Green Archers will help the team correct its mistakes to address its deficiencies and improve as it heads to the homestretch of the elimination round.

“Out mindset right now is that whatever challenge we face, we all have to be solution-oriented. That’s the culture we aspire for. Hopefully in the next games, we’re all-in to get the win,” Cansino said.