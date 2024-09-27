UP aims to cement top spot

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines seeks to solidify its hold of the top spot against Adamson University on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2024, in the UAAP Season 87 collegiate men’s basketball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Falcons need to figure out how to stop the Fighting Maroons’ juggernaut in the 4:30 p.m. contest, as the Diliman-based dribblers have won all of their four games by double digit margins.

“Win, lose, win, lose, win...hopefully we break that against UP. We will just do our best,” said coach Nash Racela as Adamson alternated victories and defeats after five matches.

University of the East shoots for a third straight win when it clashes with struggling National University at 6:30 p.m.

The Red Warriors are coming off a 75-71 reversal of De La Salle University last Sunday, pinning the back-to-back title-seeking Green Archers their first loss of the season.

The Falcons are fresh from a 60-58 victory over the Bulldogs via Joshua Yerro’s game-winning tip-in last Wednesday, a springboard for them to perform well against the Fighting Maroons.

“I’m excited for the challenge. You know they are a good team and undefeated, but just like the UE-La Salle game, everything can happen. Hopefully, we can come out very best and hopefully, we can come out with a win,” said Matt Montebon, who has been solid for Adamson this season.

For UP, it’s always about improvement as Goldwin Monteverde is preaching.

“What’s important for our team is everybody is on the same page and having the same goal. Obviously, that goal is putting ourselves in the best position to win,” said Christian Luanzon, one of Monteverde’s trusted assistant coaches.

“I’m not talking about the championship, but just taking it one game at a time, one quarter at a time, one possession at a time,” he added.

Wello Lingolingo, who emerged as the new Red Warriors’ main offensive option this season, knows the ingredients to sustain their rise from a disappointing 0-2 start.

“Stick to the system, stay composed, and keep working hard sa upcoming games na gaganapin,” said Lingolingo.

Coach Jack Santiago loved the way his troops worked hard in the last two victories, which put UE in the conversation for the Final Four.

“I think the boys responded well, they accepted the challenge. Now at least alam na nila na kaya nilang maglaro, kaya nilang mag-perform and beating the No. 1 team,” said Santiago.

“I’m so proud with the boys kasi walang nagkakanya-kanya. Nandoon pa rin kami, we stick together sa game plan namin,” he added.

The Red Warriors are facing the Bulldogs, who are currently on a three-game slide. Following a lopsided 62- 87 defeat to UP, NU has narrowly lost to the University of Santo Tomas and Adamson.

In the women’s division, NU seeks a sixth straight win against an inspired UE side which recently ended a 40-game losing streak. The match is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., right after Adamson and UP collide at 11:30 a.m. in their bid to remain within the top four range. / RP2S