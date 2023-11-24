Cebu

UP battles Ateneo in UAAP Season 86 Final Four

Basketball (File Photo)

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons and the De La Salle University Green Archers look to forge a finals showdown as they play lower-ranked foes on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The top-seeded Fighting Maroons take on the defending champions Ateneo, which is in unfamiliar territory as the fourth-ranked squad, in another chapter of the ballyhooed “Battle of Katipunan” at 2 p.m.

Currently the hottest team in the league with an eight-game winning streak, the second-ranked Green Archers take on No. 3 National University in the other Final Four pairing.

UP and La Salle hold a twice-to-beat advantage over their respective opponents.

UP, which has a league-best 12-2 record, is looking to reach the UAAP finals for a third consecutive time, and the fourth in the last five seasons. La Salle, which finished with an 11-3 card highlighted by a sweep in the second round, hopes to reach the biggest stage for the first time since 2017.

After a promising start, the Bulldogs stumbled late in the eliminations, losing two in a row to settle for third place at 10-4.

It was a roller-coaster elims for the Blue Eagles, as the team wound up with an even 7-7 card. Ateneo had to beat Adamson in a playoff last Wednesday, Nov. 22, to extend its Final Four streak to nine seasons.

