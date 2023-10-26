UP beats Adamson in UAAP 86

THE University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons got back on the winning track with a 77-51 victory over the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, to open the second round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on a high note at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The Fighting Maroons pulled away from the Falcons with a 23-9 secon-quarter salvo to establish a 20-point lead at the half, 40-20. UP then held off every Soaring Falcons run the rest of the game for its seventh win in eight games to stay tied with National University atop the standings.

“This was a good bounce-back win for us coming off a loss. One thing that Coach Gold emphasized even from the start of the season is to always keep pounding, which means we just continue to build yung mga gusto namin maimprove,” said Fighting Maroons assistant coach Christian Luanzon.

Soaring Falcon Jerom Lastimosa made his return from injury on Wednesday. However, his return was cut short after hitting knees with Gerry Abadiano while attempting a behind-the-back dribble with 5:19 left in the third period as Lastimosa was helped to the dugout.

Lastimosa finished with three points, two rebounds, one block, and two turnovers in eight minutes and 18 seconds.

Malick Diouf and Reyland Torres led UP in scoring with 12 points apiece with the reigning MVP also grabbing 14 rebounds and recording three blocks.

Francis Lopez also showed his shooting from beyond the arc with three conversions to finish with 11 points and seven rebounds.