UP Cebu alumna tops LET Secondary Level

A MARRIED mother of one, a holder of a PhD in Mathematics, topped the recent Licensure Examination for Teachers Secondary Level.

Trilbe Lizann Vasquez, 40, clinched the no. 1 position with a 94.89 percent rating.

Vasquez graduated from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in 2006 with a degree in Mathematics. She pursued her master’s at UP Diliman in 2013, and received her PhD from the Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology in 2020. She took professional educational units at the Lucan Central Colleges Inc. in Pagadian City in 2023.

“I felt that teaching would be more rewarding and more challenging, knowing that I will have a small part in shaping the future of our country”, said Vasquez.

As a fresh graduate from UP Cebu in 2006, she found herself at a crossroads. She initially eyed a career in banking, but fate intervened when a faculty member retired from the UP Cebu Math faculty. Encouraged by professors, she applied, did a teaching demo, and was accepted.

The decision to shape young minds became a purposeful choice, driven by a desire for both challenge and reward. As an Iskolar ng Bayan, Vasquez saw teaching as a way to give back to the taxpayers.

“I am excited and eager to experience teaching in the secondary level and revise my old teaching strategy to become more student-centered,” said Vasquez.

With the recent PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) results placing the Philippines in the bottom 10 out of 81 countries, particularly in reading comprehension, mathematics, and science, she advocates for urgent reforms and policies, and sees the need for comprehensive measures to support Filipino learners, recognizing the country’s lag in learning competencies.

Vasquez also envisions a future in education technology. With plans to pursue a PhD in Education, she aims to contribute to the technological transformation of the education sector. Recognizing the potential benefits for learners, she emphasizes the importance of staying technologically equipped in an ever-evolving educational landscape.

“I think our learners can benefit greatly if our education sector is technologically equipped,” Vasquez said.

Balancing family life with academic pursuits, she is actively involved in her family’s gasoline station business in Zamboanga. Amid responsibilities, her love for gaming, music, and teaching the ukulele shines through, showcasing the diverse facets of her life.

For those aspiring to follow in her footsteps, Vasquez advised exam-takers not to be distracted and to keep moving forward.

For future teachers, she offered this quote, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” (CAV)