UP Cebu booters to see action in UAAP next year

THE University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) juniors football squad will get a rare opportunity to showcase its talent on the national stage as it is set to compete in the upcoming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football tournament in 2027.

UPC will be a guest team in the 89th season of the UAAP and will vie for honors against the likes of defending champion Far Eastern University Diliman, University of Santo Tomas (UST), De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ), Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), and Adamson University (AdU).

“Right now, we are very excited. We have been preparing for this since August. We see a lot of potential in each player. We will do our best. I believe this team will have an impact in the UAAP,” said UPC head coach Ricor Marfil, who will be assisted by Phoebe Ann Hao and Amber Villamor.

UPC was approved as a guest team by the UAAP board last March and will be playing its first match on Jan. 13, 2027, against UST at the UP Diliman Football Field in Quezon City.

“It became our mission and our goal to train and play with our hearts out,” said UPC team skipper Cyan Manuel Villaflor. “It’s our pride to represent not only UP and Cebu but also the entire region in the UAAP. We will continue to train and play hard and hope to bring pride to the region.”

Although the UPC team will be staying in Manila for three months for the UAAP tournament, UPC high school principal Kim Bondoc said the student athletes will still prioritize their academics.

“They will be busy with the sport and training, but they will also be busy with their academics. We already have flexible learning arrangements, like asynchronous, synchronous, and independent learning. They will be provided with modules and learning materials,” Bondoc said.

The UPC juniors team will get much-needed exposure and experience by competing at the highest level of high school football. The players will also get a chance to be scouted by some of the country’s top colleges and universities.

“We are going to be underdogs. Reaching the semis and finals is a bonus. The most important thing is that we will be able to showcase our skills in this stage. This will be a good learning experience for us,” said Marfil.

The UPC juniors squad is composed of Villamor, Jared Tyler Abastas, Wayne Jahman Adlawan, Caleb Dion Aguilar, Jian Paulo Amaga, Clark Jareed Bansag, Jake Louise Bordalba, Ceaje Bungcaras, Fritz Gerald Cabrera, Gabriel Nathan Catostos, Marvin Roy Cervantes, Val Andri Goles, John Martin Jaluage, Jude Earl Jurado, SG Laspoña, Marc Leonel Mongaya, Rodney Orteza Jr., Steve Andrie Redondo, Vince Christopher Rodil, Qyel Ino Sollano, Syd Ferdinand Sungcad, Charles Shenrick Tangcay, and Gamaliel Veloso.

This will be the first time that a Cebu school will be a guest team in the UAAP football tournament. / EKA