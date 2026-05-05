UP Cebu comm program stages 2-day research congress

THE Communication Program of the College of Communication, Art, and Design (CCAD), University of the Philippines Cebu, will host the 6th DukiTuki: Communication Program Research Forum on May 6–7, 2026, gathering scholars, practitioners, media professionals, and students to engage in critical discussions on disaster and risk communication.

Anchored on the theme, “Communicating Risk, Living with Disaster: Voices, Vulnerabilities, and Futures in Cebu,” this year’s forum situates communication at the center of understanding and responding to the province’s evolving environmental and social risks.

As Cebu continues to face challenges shaped by rapid urbanization, climate variability, and environmental pressures, DukiTuki 2026 provides a platform to examine how communication shapes preparedness, response, and long-term resilience.

The two-day forum features a dynamic lineup of plenary speakers, special sessions, and parallel research presentations that explore disaster communication across multiple dimensions -- from scientific data and governance systems to media narratives and lived community experiences.

Among the highlights are plenary sessions that bring together experts in environmental science, disaster risk reduction, journalism, and community-based governance. These sessions aim to bridge the gap between technical knowledge and public understanding, emphasizing the importance of translating complex risks into accessible and actionable information.

Complementing these are parallel sessions showcasing student and faculty research that engage with themes such as early warning communication, community vulnerabilities, digital media, and cultural narratives. These presentations reflect the Communication Program’s commitment to grounding theory in local realities and lived experiences.

The forum also features special sessions that address urgent and often underexamined aspects of disaster discourse, including environmental justice and the mental health impacts of crisis reporting. These sessions open space for dialogue beyond academic inquiry, foregrounding ethics, care, and responsibility in communication practice.

DukiTuki, derived from the Cebuano words “duki” (to investigate) and “tuki” (to discuss), is the annual research forum of the UP Cebu Communication Program. It serves as a platform to present and recognize the scholarly and creative outputs of students and faculty, while fostering engagement with pressing social issues.

Through DukiTuki 2026, CCAD continues its commitment to nurturing communicators who are not only skilled in their craft but are also critically engaged with the realities of their communities.

By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, the forum underscores the role of communication in navigating uncertainty and shaping more resilient futures.

Access the Official Program, Book of Abstracts, and other DukiTuki 2026 materials here: bit.ly/dukituki2026bookofabstracts

The forum is open to the public. Pre-register for your forum attendance here: https://bit.ly/DukiTuki2026OnlineRegistration

Access is also available in the QR code presented in the official event poster of the forum. (PR)