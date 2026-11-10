UP: Cebu floods inevitable even without Monterrazas

CEBU City would still have experienced flash flooding during Typhoon Tino even without the Monterrazas de Cebu development, according to a University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman study that also found the project’s detention ponds helped reduce peak floodwater flows during the November 2025 disaster.

Professor Mayzonee Ligaray, presented the study, “Hydrologic Assessment of Philippine Watersheds using the Soil and Water Assessment Tool: Navigating the impacts of Typhoon Tino on Metro Cebu river basins during the professorial chair lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

Researchers attributed the widespread flooding to extreme rainfall, steep watershed slopes, river characteristics and land-use changes, emphasizing that the disaster could not be blamed on a single development.

“Based on case studies, even without any upland developments, heavy or sudden rainfall can still cause flash floods because of the steep slopes of the watershed (Kinalumsan). The steepness of the watershed slopes and the width of the waterways are major factors contributing to flash floods,” Ligaray said.

Ligaray explained that steep slopes, narrow waterways and the extraordinary volume of rainfall would have generated substantial runoff regardless of the development’s presence.

Typhoon Tino dumped 428 millimeters of rain in 24 hours in parts of Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025, overwhelming watersheds and sending floodwaters rushing toward low-lying communities.

Detention ponds worked

The study, which used hydrological and flood simulation models, examined the effects of land-cover changes and stormwater control measures on Metro Cebu’s river basins.

Researchers compared conditions in 2015 and 2025, including scenarios with and without the Monterrazas development and its detention ponds.

The simulations showed that the ponds helped reduce sudden surges in water discharge by temporarily storing runoff and releasing it gradually.

However, five of the six aggregated pond systems exceeded their storage capacity during the extreme rainfall event. Ligaray said the ponds could reduce peak flows but could not contain all the water generated by the storm.

She also cautioned that gradual water release from detention ponds could keep river discharge elevated for a longer period, potentially prolonging flooding in some areas.

The findings indicate that the detention ponds functioned as flood-mitigation measures under the modeled conditions, but their effectiveness was limited by the extraordinary rainfall.

The study clarified that it has no contribution to other watersheds like Mananga, Butuanon, Guadalupe, Cotcot and Cansaga.

Multiple causes of flooding

Beyond Monterrazas, the researchers examined land-cover changes from 2015 to 2025 in six Metro Cebu river basins: Kinalumsan, Guadalupe, Mananga, Butuanon, Cotcot and Cansaga.

They found that forest loss, agricultural land conversion and urban expansion contributed to changes in surface runoff.

In the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe watersheds, increased runoff was associated with the loss of forest and agricultural cover, including changes around the Buhisan Forest Reserve.

The study explained that although changes in overall annual water flow appeared relatively small, the conversion of land could cause rainwater to reach rivers more rapidly, increasing the risk of flash floods.

The study also found that flood risks extended beyond individual developments, particularly in low-lying communities near river channels and natural floodplains.

Findings presented to LGUs

The research team has already presented its findings and recommendations to the Cebu City Government and Cebu Provincial Government.

The study recommended a watershed-wide stormwater management plan, stricter enforcement of no-build zones and buffer areas along waterways, and assessments of the cumulative effects of upland and lowland developments.

They also called for the integration of detention ponds, catchment basins and nature-based flood controls into new developments, alongside improved drainage and solid waste management.

Ligaray emphasized that flood management requires coordination among local governments sharing the same watersheds.

Asked what would happen if another storm similar to Tino struck Cebu without these recommendations being implemented, Ligaray warned that communities could face the same devastation.

“We will still experience the same thing, unfortunately,” Ligaray said. / MVG

The findings underscore that while detention ponds can help reduce sudden floodwater surges, protecting Cebu’s communities requires flood-control measures across entire watersheds, from the uplands to the lowlands. / MVG