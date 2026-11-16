UP Cebu posts double triumph

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu scored a double victory in the Cesafi 2026 football tournament, winning in both the secondary and college divisions at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

UP Cebu edged San Carlos School of Cebu, 1-0, in the secondary division before blanking the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 2-0, in the college division.

Qyel Ino Sollano delivered the winning goal against San Carlos School of Cebu, finding the net in the second minute. His early strike held up as UP Cebu preserved its lead until the final whistle.

In the college division, Shanrich David opened the scoring for UP Cebu in the 40th minute before Jaybe Abasolo added an insurance goal in the 75th minute to seal the 2-0 victory over USPF.

Other matches

Meanwhile, Paref Springdale edged the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 2-1, in the other secondary division match.

USJ-R took the lead through Arjun Antonio Bono in the 23rd minute, but Mark Bontilao equalized for Springdale five minutes later.

Ronito Mendoza struck the winner in the 63rd minute to complete Springdale’s comeback.

In the other college division encounter, the University of San Carlos (USC) held off USJ-R, 3-2.

Gianrenzo Gustado put USC ahead in the 34th minute before USJ-R made a crucial mistake as Razi Gabrielle Baguio scored an own goal in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

USJ-R fought back in the second half, with Rejie Tabuelog scoring in the 70th minute and Joros Clark Tabar equalizing in the 78th.

However, Kyle Marlon Giganto scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute to secure USC’s victory.

USC leads the college division with 13 points, followed by USJ-R with nine. UPC is third with seven points, while USPF is at the bottom with just one point. / EKA, RBR