UP Cebu produces first two PolSci summa cum laude grads

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu’s College of Social Sciences (CSS) has achieved a historic milestone with its first two summa cum laude graduates in Political Science.

John Ryan Jacot and Christopher Roch Mendoza earned a general weighted average of 1.15625, the highest in the program’s history.

Jacot and Mendoza, who graduated as salutatorians among 329 undergraduates at UP Cebu’s 85th commencement exercises on July 5, 2024, have distinguished themselves not only academically but also through their extracurricular activities.

The class valedictorian was College of Science’s Jethro Sia Modequillo, who also graduated summa cum laude.

Mendoza, a member of the varsity swim team and a debater, balanced his rigorous academic schedule with early morning swim training and evening debate practice. Jacot, on the other hand, focused on leadership roles in the university’s student council.

Despite their shared academic success, the two graduates have different career aspirations. Jacot plans to pursue a career in academia as a lecturer or researcher, with intentions to complete a master’s degree. Mendoza aims to study law and eventually enter politics to contribute to better leadership in society.

Both graduates emphasized the importance of passion and commitment in their academic journey. Mendoza advises students to choose a path that brings happiness, while Jacot stresses the responsibility that comes with academic excellence.

This achievement is part of a larger milestone for UP Cebu, which also celebrated its first two female summa cum laude graduates and a total of five summa cum laude graduates overall this year, marking multiple historic firsts for the institution. / EVA JOY BUGAS & JUVFFE KRIZ ALMENDRAS, UP CEBU INTERNS