UP-Cebu upends CIT-U; CEC burns Wildkittens

THE University of the Philipines (UP) - Cebu Fighting Maroons leaned on the double-double performance of Kent Joshua Cabanlit and Matthew Earl Flores to subdue the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 74-64, at the start of their campaign in the 24th Season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at Cebu Coliseum Thursday night, Sept. 26, 2024.

Cabanlit was named best player of the game after scoring 18 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, making two steals, and blocking two shots, while Flores finished with 13 markers and 15 rebounds in the game that featured 17 lead-changes and nine deadlocks.

It was a neck-to-neck battle for more than three quarters, with both teams taking turns in taking the driver’s seat. Neither team managed to post more than a six-point lead until the Fighting Maroons began to wax hot in the last three minutes.

CIT’s woes started when UP’s Jose Zaldy Dizon Jr. completed a three-point play with 3:44 left and broke the 58-all tie, igniting a 16-6 blast that proved to be the turning point for the win.

At one time, Jerian Marc Abello and Nono Matthew Paras tried to rescue the Wildcats by chopping down the gap, 63-59, on free throws, but their efforts went to naught as Marcio Manaloto and Philip Brandon Sainz joined Cabanlit and Flores in the fray.

The victory came a day after Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo met with the team and head coach Rommel Rasmo.

Desiderio and Manzo, who are former members of the UP-Manila team, shared a few words of encouragement to the UP-Cebu squad.

“Actually, alam ko naman na yung mga bata they really want to win, they refused to matalo because they are really motivated because of Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo. Paul Desiderio he gave pep sa mga bata and then they promised pag nanalo they’re going to give them shoes. So that’s why yung mga bata motivated,” Rasmo said in a post-game interview.

(Actually, I know the kids really want to win. They refused to lose because they are highly motivated by Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo’s pep talk. Desiderio also promised that if they win, they would get new shoes. That’s why the kids were so motivated).

“I think at the end, I trust them kasi hindi sila magpatalo ba,” he added.

In the high school division, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons squandered a 24-point lead but recovered and went home with an 81-68 victory over the CIT-U Wildkittens.

For a while, it seemed the Dragons were on their way to an easy triumph, enjoying a 60-36 lead midway through the second quarter when Lybron James Lamo, Julio Joaquin Larrazabal, and Jyle Andrey Roa combined forces in CEC’s offensive stance.

But, with CIT forward Daniel Chase Mapula coming back as a one-man wrecking crew, the lead was cut down to 66-52 at the end of the third.

Baby Wildcats’ aggressiveness continued in the early goings of the fourth canto, reducing the lead to 10, 70-60. This time, Mapula got scoring support from the tandem of Randel Jay Mendaros and Kieff Russel Suarez.

However, the rally did not sustain as CEC coach Mark Anthony Tallo and his deputy Rodmark del Rosario managed to regroup their Dragons, widening the lead for good.

Larrazabal topscored for CEC with 22 points and Roa had 20, while Lamo and Mark Justine Parilla added 14 and 12 notches, respectively.

For the losing side, Mapula finished with 18, while Suarez ang Mendaros provided 14 points each for the Wildkittens. / JBM