A University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman study presented by Professor Mayzonee Ligaray on Nov. 10, 2026, found that Typhoon Tino’s extreme rainfall—including 428 millimeters in 24 hours in Toledo City—could have triggered flash floods even without Monterrazas de Cebu due to steep terrain, saturated soil, and river conditions.
The study reported that Monterrazas drains into the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe watersheds rather than Mananga, Butuanon, or Cotcot, and that its detention ponds reduced modeled peak water discharge by 55.77 to 98.51 percent at examined locations while reducing total modeled inundated area by about 2.3 hectares.
Researchers also found that 2015–2025 urban expansion and forest loss increased surface runoff across Metro Cebu basins, and Cebu City requested more localized assessments of severely affected barangays following the study’s presentation to city and provincial officials.
WHEN Typhoon Tino struck Cebu in November 2025, rivers overflowed, roads were submerged and floodwaters swept through communities, killing residents and leaving others injured or missing.
Much of the public discussion focused on upland developments, particularly Monterrazas de Cebu. Did construction contribute to the flooding? Would communities have been spared if the development did not exist?
A complete study by researchers from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology offers a broader explanation, examining rainfall, terrain, land-use changes and flood behavior across Metro Cebu’s river basins.
During a PHINMA Professorial Chair Lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, UP Professor Mayzonee Ligaray presented the study, titled “Hydrologic Assessment of Philippine Watersheds Using the Soil and Water Assessment Tool: Navigating the Impacts of Typhoon Tino on Metro Cebu River Basins.”
The study expanded on earlier findings by incorporating three additional watersheds: Mananga, Butuanon and Cotcot.
It established three key findings:
Monterrazas drains into the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe watersheds, which are separate from Mananga, Butuanon and Cotcot. Rainwater from the development does not naturally flow into these other river systems.
Its detention ponds reduced modeled peak water discharge by 55.77 to 98.51 percent at the locations examined.
Tino’s extreme rainfall could have triggered flash floods even without Monterrazas, with Cebu’s steep terrain, saturated soil and river conditions contributing to the disaster.
To understand these findings, it helps to trace how rainwater moves from the mountains through rivers and into communities.
What is your watershed address
People know their home address by street, barangay and city. But UP researchers say they should also know their watershed address.
A watershed is an area of land where rainwater drains into a common river system. Its boundaries are shaped by the terrain, not administrative boundaries.
For example, rain falling in the Kinalumsan watershed generally travels through waterways connected to the Kinalumsan River. Water falling within the Guadalupe watershed drains toward the Guadalupe River system.
Metro Cebu has several watersheds, including Kinalumsan, Guadalupe, Mananga, Butuanon, Cotcot and Cansaga.
Monterrazas lies within the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe drainage systems. Mananga drains toward Talisay and neighboring areas, while Butuanon and Cotcot have separate river systems.
This distinction matters because flooding in one watershed cannot automatically be attributed to a development in another.
Rain falling in the mountains can travel kilometers downstream, putting communities along rivers at risk even when little rain falls in their immediate area.
Knowing one’s watershed helps residents understand where floodwater may come from and why protecting upstream areas matters.
How much rain fell
During Tino, Toledo City recorded 428 millimeters of rainfall in 24 hours.
To visualize that amount, imagine rainwater covering a flat surface to a depth of 42.8 centimeters if none drained away, evaporated or soaked into the ground.
Cebu has experienced exceptional rainfall before. In 1951, Typhoon Amy brought 518.16 millimeters of rain to Minglanilla in southern Cebu, Ligaray noted.
But rainfall alone does not explain the extent of flooding. Cebu’s terrain also determines how quickly water moves toward rivers and low-lying communities.
Why does water rush downhill
Almost half, or 46.29 percent, of the studied terrain has slopes steeper than 30 percent. In the Mananga river basin, the proportion reaches about 71 percent.
Heavy rain falling on steep slopes can quickly flow downhill into streams and rivers, carrying water toward lowland communities.
The faster runoff reaches rivers, and the less capacity those waterways have to carry it, the greater the risk of flooding.
What did the study find about Monterrazas
Researchers compared modeled scenarios with and without Monterrazas, including conditions with and without its detention ponds.
Detention ponds temporarily collect stormwater and release it gradually, reducing sudden surges into waterways.
The study found that the ponds reduced modeled peak discharge—the highest rate of water flow at a given moment—by 55.77 to 98.51 percent at the locations examined.
The findings indicate that the ponds performed their intended flood-mitigation function in the simulations by slowing stormwater runoff.
However, reducing peak discharge does not mean preventing all flooding. The percentages refer to reductions in peak flow at specific modeled locations, not equivalent reductions in flood depth, damage or the total area inundated.
The study found only a slight change in the total modeled flooded area across the scenarios.
Without detention ponds, the inundated area was 4.067 square kilometers. With the ponds, it was 4.044 square kilometers—a reduction of about 2.3 hectares.
This illustrates the difference between reducing the strongest surge of water and preventing flooding across an entire watershed.
The simulations also assumed that the ponds were initially empty and functioning according to their modeled design.
Does development still matter
Yes. The study also examined land-cover changes between 2015 and 2025 and found that urban expansion and forest loss affected runoff in different river basins.
In Mananga and Butuanon, increases in surface runoff were associated with expanding urban areas.
In Kinalumsan and Guadalupe, increased runoff was linked mainly to forest loss and conversion into brush or shrubland. Researchers also noted changes in forest cover around the Buhisan watershed.
Buildings, roads and vegetation loss can reduce the ground's ability to absorb rainwater, increasing surface runoff and speeding up its movement toward waterways.
Although the study found only small changes in total annual river flows across the wider area, localized effects can still increase flood risks, particularly when runoff reaches communities faster.
What must Cebu do now
Ligaray said the findings had been presented to Cebu City and the Cebu Provincial Government. Cebu City requested more localized assessments of severely affected barangays.
The study underscores that Cebu's flooding cannot be explained by focusing on a single development. Each watershed has its own terrain, land-use conditions, drainage network and flood risks.
It also highlights the need to assess flood-control measures based on what they are designed to accomplish. Monterrazas' detention ponds reduced modeled peak discharge, but they were not designed to control all the rainwater falling across the larger watershed.
As heavy rain falls over Cebu's mountains, water will continue to move through slopes, streams and rivers, connecting upland and coastal communities.
Knowing one's watershed address will not prevent flooding, but it can help residents understand where the danger comes from, what needs protection upstream and how development decisions elsewhere can affect their safety. SC