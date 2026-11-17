WHEN Typhoon Tino struck Cebu in November 2025, rivers overflowed, roads were submerged and floodwaters swept through communities, killing residents and leaving others injured or missing.

Much of the public discussion focused on upland developments, particularly Monterrazas de Cebu. Did construction contribute to the flooding? Would communities have been spared if the development did not exist?

A complete study by researchers from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology offers a broader explanation, examining rainfall, terrain, land-use changes and flood behavior across Metro Cebu’s river basins.

During a PHINMA Professorial Chair Lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, UP Professor Mayzonee Ligaray presented the study, titled “Hydrologic Assessment of Philippine Watersheds Using the Soil and Water Assessment Tool: Navigating the Impacts of Typhoon Tino on Metro Cebu River Basins.”

The study expanded on earlier findings by incorporating three additional watersheds: Mananga, Butuanon and Cotcot.

It established three key findings:

Monterrazas drains into the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe watersheds, which are separate from Mananga, Butuanon and Cotcot. Rainwater from the development does not naturally flow into these other river systems.

Its detention ponds reduced modeled peak water discharge by 55.77 to 98.51 percent at the locations examined.

Tino’s extreme rainfall could have triggered flash floods even without Monterrazas, with Cebu’s steep terrain, saturated soil and river conditions contributing to the disaster.

To understand these findings, it helps to trace how rainwater moves from the mountains through rivers and into communities.