UP continues roster retooling, recruits prospect Yniguez

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons continued to load up their roster, this time recruiting talented Filipino-American forward Miguel Yniguez.

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooting wing spent the last year playing for San Francisco State in the U.S. NCAA Division II. He will now take his talents to Diliman where after serving residency, he will have four seasons to play for the Fighting Maroons beginning in UAAP Season 88.

“We’re looking forward to the contributions that Miguel will bring to us. We have long seen that he can be a significant help for our team, so it’s good that it’s finally happening,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Yniguez actually already suited up for one game for UP in the 2023 Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup in July of last year to get a good sense of the team. Fast forward to now, and his transfer has been made official during the MBT’s trip to the United States led by Monteverde and UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol.