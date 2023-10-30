UP exacts revenge, beats Ateneo 65-60

THE University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons defeated the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, 65-60, to gain sweet revenge for their single loss so far in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Maroons had to fend off the resilient Blue Eagles, which erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth to tie the game up at 54-all. However, Harold Alarcon and Gerry Abadiano answered with a triple and a mid range jumper, respectively, to give UP the lead for good, 54-49, with 4:51 remaining.

Harold Alarcon extended the lead to six with 45.3 seconds to go but in the next play, Mason Amos drained a three-pointer with 42.9 seconds left to pull the Blue Eagles within three, 60-63.

UP then milked the clock in the next possession before Alarcon attempted a wild floater that missed, giving Ateneo a chance to tie. The Blue Eagles, though, could not make anything on their last possession to give the Maroons the victory, their eighth in nine games.

“It took a while before we got into a rhythm offensively,” said Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde. “We were a little bit in a hurry during the first quarter but our defense held up against Ateneo and we were just more patient offensively.”

Abadiano finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two dimes and a steal, while Francis Lopez and Alarcon had 10 points apiece. Reigning MVP Malick Diouf also notched 10 points while also grabbing 17 rebounds and recording three steals and two blocks. On the other hand, Ateneo dropped to a 4-5 record, tying for the fourth and fifth positions with Adamson University.