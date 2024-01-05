UP Fighting Maroons lets go of Jared Bahay

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons men’s basketball team and young Cebuano hoops ace Jared Bahay are going their separate ways.

This came to be after UP decided to free the Ateneo de Cebu star from his early commitment to the Fighting Maroons. It can be recalled that Bahay—who’s the top-ranked high school player in the country—announced his commitment to joining the Fighting Maroons in the UAAP in April 2023.

However, the plan got derailed not long after Bahay led the Magis Eagles to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) high school championship, as the youngster apparently had a change of heart.

"In the last two years, the UP MBT and Jared Bahay have developed a special relationship. We envisioned a common future with Jared handling the reins of a championship-caliber team. We believed in his immense talent and capacity to lead," UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol said.

"However, not all things go according to plan. Although we have remained in our commitment to Jared, outside forces have intervened for him to have a change of heart," he continued.

UP’s chief rival in the UAAP, the Ateneo de Manila University, had its presence felt during the Cesafi finals with head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo in attendance.

Despite the stunning development, Perasol wished Bahay well in his future endeavors, regardless of whatever school he ends up in.

"It is with a heavy heart that we respect his decision. A man should be at liberty to choose his own destiny. Godspeed and the best of luck to him," said Perasol.