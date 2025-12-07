UP goes up against DLSU for UAAP championship

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is set to showcase another fiery duel between the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in the best-of-three championship clash.

Green Archers are back in the UAAP Finals after outlasting National University, 78–73, in a tense playoff battle Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jacob Cortez erupted for a new personal best of 29 points, while adding four assists and four rebounds to help the Green Archers overcome and twice-to-beat disadvantage in the Final Four.

The victory sent La Salle back to the championship stage and set up a blockbuster finals duel against the defending champion Fighting Maroons, which begins on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena. / RSC