UP, La Salle battle in Game 1 of UAAP finals

THE University of the Philippines and De La Salle University will face off in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Both the Fighting Maroons and the Green Archers will head to the first game of the best-of-three finale brimming with confidence. UP, will sport a five-game winning streak — including a 57-46 romp of defending champion Ateneo last Saturday to advance to the finale.

Meanwhile, La Salle has remained unbeaten since absorbing a 67-64 loss to UP. Since then, the team has ridden a season-high nine-game winning streak — capped by a dominant 97-73 rout of National U also last Saturday.

Tip-off of Game 1 of the finals is at 6 p.m.

Familiarity among the protagonists will also be key in the series.

Leading MVP candidate Kevin Quiambao was previously teammates with UP’s Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, Janjan Felicilda, Reyland Torres and Cyrill Gonzales during their days at National University Nazareth School under Goldwin Monteverde.

Then there are graduating guards CJ Cansino of UP and Mark Nonoy of La Salle, two former teammates at University of Santo Tomas who are looking to end their collegiate careers with a UAAP title.

Already having two Finals under his belt, third-year Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde knows the finals is a whole different ball game.

The most important thing is to control what they can control.

“It’s just a result of hard work. Whatever comes through, we have to prepare just to fight over every challenge,” said Monteverde, who is looking to give UP its third title in the sport — second in three seasons.