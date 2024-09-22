UP lady booters run away with 1-0 win over ADMU

CHANTAL Van Ommeren fired a stoppage-time winner to lift University of the Philippines to a thrilling 1-0 victory over Ateneo De Manila University in the UAAP Season 87 women’s football tournament opener on Saturday night, Sept. 21. 2024. at the UP Diliman Football Stadium.

The rookie from Cagayan De Oro City broke through on the counter-attack three minutes into second-half stoppage time to score the decisive goal — a deserved one, as the Fighting Maroons dominated the attacking play throughout the match.

“I thought we had full control of the first half. In terms of offense, the patience, the shape — nakuha namin ‘yung objectives namin. What was really lacking was the penetration. Even though we had a lot of the ball, we didn’t create enough scoring chances, and that’s what we needed to work on,” said UP head coach Anto Gonzales.

Ateneo had the best chance to take the lead when Jada Bicierro fired a shot in the 38th minute, but Roxanne Eduave was there to collect the ball.

Another opportunity went begging for the Blue Eagles in the second half, when Chrisia Espiritu’s attempt struck the crossbar in the 74th minute.

The Fighting Maroons finally broke through as the Filipino-Dutch forward weaved her magic to net the eventual winner.

The Lady Fighting Maroons will face De La Salle University next Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

“We definitely have to work on how to penetrate the opposing backline. That will be a big challenge for us. La Salle has many technically skilled players, so we have to be defensively disciplined and create scoring chances,” the long-time Maroons mentor said.

The Blue Eagles, on the other hand, will have their hands full as they face defending champions Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws also on Saturday at the same Diliman venue.

Earlier, De La Salle University blanked University of Sto. Tomas, 2-0. / RP2S via UAAP Media Team