UP Legends reign anew

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Legends displayed championship grit, outlasting the resilient Tatay Rudy’s, 70-67, in an overtime thriller to successfully defend their title in the UP Alumni Basketball League Season 7 at the UP Gym in Lahug, Cebu City over the weekend.

The UP Legends appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building what seemed to be an insurmountable 51-29 cushion at the end of the third quarter.

But Tatay Rudy’s refused to raise the white flag and instead unleashed a blistering 31-9 rally in the final period to erase the huge deficit and force a 60-all stalemate at the end of regulation, setting the stage for a tense overtime showdown.

With the championship hanging in the balance, the UP Legends rediscovered their poise in the extra five minutes, making the crucial plays down the stretch to complete a hard-earned three-point victory and secure back-to-back championships.

Ricardo de la Rosa delivered another all-around performance, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four steals to earn the Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

Lyndon Gaspar contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and one assist, while Season MVP Junie Alejandro added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block.

Jan Sahilan also scored 11 points, along with three rebounds, one assist and three steals, as the UP Legends moved within one championship of accomplishing a historic three-peat.

Meanwhile, Dosmil captured third place after defeating the Lethals, 60-46. Giovani Taok led Team Dosmil with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. / JBM