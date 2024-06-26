UP Legends rout Tatay Rudy’s to book semis spot in UP Alumni League

The UP Legends routed the ARQ Sports-Tatay Rudy’s, 70-53, to book an outright spot in the semifinals of the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 3 on June 22, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

The Legends dominated the middle periods, outscoring Tatay Rudy’s 34-12 in that stretch to set the tone for the lopsided affair. Junie Alejandro had 16 points and six rebounds for the Legends, while Jan Sahilan added 13 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

In other games, the reigning champions, Duggies, destroyed the Angkol Breakers, 63-46. Mark Saldua led the charge with 16 points and five boards.

The Lethals also hacked out a 58-55 win over Dosmil, thanks to Eric Perpetua who tallied 25 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Lastly, the Payter Maroons routed the Emmanuelites, 110-84.

The quarterfinals this Saturday will feature Tatay Rudy’s battling the Emmanuelites, while the Lethals face off against the Angkol Breakers. Tatay Rudy’s and the Lethals will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

Dosmil and the Duggies will also face off in a do-or-die match, with the winner advancing to the semifinals to battle the Legends. /JNP