UP Legends send Angkol Breakers to hoops hospital, 66-37

The U.P. Legends had their way with the Angkol Breakers, routing them 66-37 in the University of the Philippines Alumni Basketball League Season 3 on April 13, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Center Sports Club.

The ageless Junie Alejandro scored 12 points and added a rebound, an assist and a steal to push the Legends to an easy victory in the opening weekend of this tournament, which pits UP Cebu’s alumni in a battle of hoops supremacy.

In other games, the Duggies, the Season 2 champs, were blasted by the Payter Maroons, 84-71. The Payter Maroons, a team composed of Team B players of UP Cebu’s varsity team, got 14 points and two rebounds from Angelo Moldez.

Meanwhile, the Season 1 ruler, ARQ Builders-Tatay Rudy’s, downed the Lethals 68-45. Donald Guia led the winning team’s balanced attack with 14 points, four boards, three assists and a steal. Dwight Remedio added 11 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Ryan Miro tallied 10 points and three assists.

Lastly, Dosmil blew out the Emmanuelites, 73-57. Crafty point guard Ian Ocaña led the way for the Season 2 runner-up with 10 points and eight assists. / JNP