UP Maroons survive UST Tigers, go 2-0

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons upended the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 76-73, to nab their second win in a row in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup on May 20, 2024 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fresh off a 90-49 mauling of the University of San Carlos Warriors in an exhibition game in Butuan City, the Fighting Maroons did not lose a step and dominated the Growling Tigers, building a 70-58 lead with only four minutes to go in the match.

However, UST persevered and pulled to within one, 74-73, thanks to a sizzling 15-4 run capped by a triple by Forthsky Padrigao. With only 3.5 seconds remaining in the match, UP guard Gerry Abadiano sank two free throws to bring their lead to three.

Off a timeout, UST still had enough time to make something happen, only to see former Ateneo de Cebu big man Christian Manaytay fumble the ball and allow UP to escape with their second straight win in the tournament.

JD Cagulangan led UP with 18 points, eight assists, and two steals, while Abadiano added 13 markers. Athletic forward Francis Lopez chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Growling Tigers were led by Leland Estacio’s 16 points, as Padrigao finished with 13 markers, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals, and Hinda Tounkara tallied 16 points and 13 boards. UST fell to 0-2 in this competition. / JNP