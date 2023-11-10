UP, NU looks to dominate as UAAP Final Four looms

THE University of the Philippines and National University look to move closer to securing the top two spots in the Final Four when they battle against separate opponents in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Owning similar 9-2 records, the Fighting Maroons and the Bulldogs hold a one-game lead over the Green Archers, who are in the third spot at 8-3 and have won their last five contests.

UP will take on Far Eastern University at 2 p.m., while NU tangles with the University of Santo Tomas at 4 p.m.

De La Salle will go up against a University of the East side battling for its Final Four lives at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Big Dome.

The Fighting Maroons will make their fifth straight Final Four appearance, while the Bulldogs are returning to the semifinals for a second consecutive season.

With De La Salle winning five straight games to make a case for a top-two spot, UP and NU are now bent on getting as many wins as possible to secure the coveted Final Four incentives.

“If we could get that advantage... maybe with a win or two, or better sweep — it’s all in our hands right now. That’s one thing Coach Gold (Monteverde) would always emphasize... we always want to take control of the things within our hands,” said Fighting Maroons deputy Christian Luanzon.

“At this point, things are still within our hands. So hopefully, we could sweep the next three games, but then again there’s practice tomorrow. That’s what we are preparing for,” the former ward turned assistant of Monteverde continued.