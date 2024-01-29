UP reloads at PG, recruits Remogat

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons recruited UAAP Mythical Five member Rey Remogat to join the men’s basketball team.

After losing out in its pursuit of young Cebuano guard Jared Bahay, who reneged on his initial commitment to UP and went to Ateneo de Manila University, the Fighting Maroons shifted its focus and successfully recruited Remogat, who averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, two steals and a league-leading 7.9 assists per game last season for the University of the East (UE)

Red Warriors.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to UE for providing me with the opportunity to be where I am today. I will forever be indebted to all of you for the opportunity you gave in shaping my present and future,” Remogat said in a press release.

“But now it’s time for me to make a decision for what my family needs and where I can grow as an athlete. This decision is not easy, but it is a necessary step in my journey. After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I believe the next step of my career is playing for the UP Fighting Maroons in Seasons 88-89,” he said.

Remogat came to a decision after weeks of deliberation about where he can continue his development from an unknown commodity out of high school to a Mythical selection in UAAP Season 86. Now, he is set to become the Fighting Maroons’ heir apparent to JD Cagulangan for Seasons 88 and 89.

“I look forward to learning from coach Gold [Monteverde] and experiencing the support of the UP community. UP, here I come. UP Fight!” he said.

The 5-foot-10 playmaker will undergo a year of residency before getting to see action in Season 88 of the UAAP.