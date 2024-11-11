UP, SRFC lady booters win openers

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) - Cebu and San Roque Football Club (SRFC) came out victorious in their respective opening matches in the Women’s Open division of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football pitch.

UP Cebu totally outclassed Arkiteks United FC l, 6-0.

It was a total team effort by UP Cebu with six players hitting the back of the net - Pinky Soco (2’), Gabrielle Rivera (5’), Juliana Marcojos (34’), Krystel Mae Longkit (38’), Destiny Empaces (49’), and Kimberly Globa (54’).

SRFC also had a dominant victory with a 5-0 crushing of Celaros FC.

Selina Fernan (5’), Aubrey Velasquez (46’), Christine Mantos (52’), Leia Cepeda (54’), and Renee Songalia (58’) scored a goal each for SRFC.

UP Cebu is at the top of the Women’s Open table with three points and is ahead of second place SRFC on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the 38-and-Above division also kicked off with three matches.

Fatboyz FC outclassed BRO National, 5-0.

Hayato Abe scored a brace for Fatboyz FC in the 71st and 73rd minutes, while Yasha Shyrany, Jade Paghubasan, and Arnel Catalan added a goal apiece.

DB Alumni FC dominated Queen City United FC (QCUFC), 6-2.

Ramil Lachica opened up the match with a quick sixth-minute goal to give DB Alumni FC the early lead.

Mark Alexis Buglosa doubled the lead with an 18th-minute goal. Crio Sarchez joined in on the action and hit the back of the net in the 37th minute, followed by Buglosa’s second goal a minute later.

QCUFC finally hit their target just before halftime with a 44th-minute goal by Mark Jill Fernandez.

QCUFC trimmed the lead down to just two goals, 4-2, with a goal by Marvin Baring in the 55th minute.

However, DB Alumni FC sealed the match with two straight goals. Buglosa completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute and Sarchez scored a brace in the 65th minute. / EKA