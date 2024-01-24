UPC Power completes purchase of 38MW wind project in US

UPC Power Solutions, a joint venture between ACEN, PivotGen and UPC Solar & Wind Investments, announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, the completion of its purchase agreement with EDF Renewables North America.

The closing of this agreement involves the purchase of the lessee interests in the 38 megawatts (MW) Chestnut Flats operating wind project located near Altoona, PA.

EDF Renewables will continue to provide asset management and operations and maintenance services.

Established in April 2022, UPC Power Solutions is focused on acquiring operating wind projects in the US and exploring strategies for extending useful life and enhancing performance through preventative maintenance and new investment.

With this acquisition, the ninth project and the second merger and acquisition closing in 2023, UPC Power Solutions’ operating portfolio has grown to over 170 MW of renewable power generation across multiple states in the US.