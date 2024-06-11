Upcoming business summit highlights ‘city making’

THE organizer of Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2024 has lined up powerful speakers for the “Good Design, Good Business Summit” at SM Seaside City Cebu on Friday, June 14.

“City Making” is the keynote topic of the whole-day event to be delivered by William Ti Jr. of WTA Architecture and Design Studio.

According to CBM 2024, City making is the process of building cities in a way that brings people together, creates spaces for businesses and organizations and develops the physical structures we all use. It’s about making cities that are good places to live, work and connect with others.

Besides that, the summit will also feature talks on energy security by Ronaldo Ramos of Aboitiz Power and wastewater sustainability by Jess Anthony Garcia of Vivant Corp.

The summit will also have sessions that will explore the intersection of design and business in the hospitality sector, featuring insights from Christine Angela Sevilla of Radisson Hotel Group, Michelle Barretto of Vitamin B Inc. and architect Edwin Uy of EUDO.

The food and beverage track will highlight digital strategy with Bea Evardone-Gothong of Republiq Group, business insights from JP Chiongbian of Sugbo Mercado and design perspectives from Alessandro Trinidad of Headroom CDV Co.

The organizers said this Friday’s summit is “the go-to event for qualitative learning and networking, welcoming a diverse group of professionals from various fields, including product designers.”

Moreover, it offers an “excellent opportunity to gain insights, share knowledge, learn innovative tools and build meaningful connections in a vibrant atmosphere. The event provides value to everyone, from moderators to platform providers, ensuring a productive experience for all attendees.”

“With speakers from diverse backgrounds in architecture, interior design, infrastructure, brand and digital strategy and business ownership, the summit hopes to foster a holistic understanding of how good design and strategy lead to good business,” the organizer said.

Gil Zaire “Butch” Carungay will present the Philippine Creative Industry Roadmap, a comprehensive roadmap for Cebu’s creative industry unique in the country which recognizes the significant and enduring role of creative industries as catalysts for economic growth, cultural enrichment and meaningful city building.

Cebu City earned the title of the Creative City of Design in 2019, second to Baguio City in the Philippines to receive such recognition. With this, Cebu now has the responsibility to work for the development of the creative sector and inspire other cities in the country to do the same.

The city was hailed together with 65 new United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Creative Cities during that year. By joining the Unesco Creative Cities Network, cities worldwide commit to placing culture and creativity at the core of their sustainable development strategies, policies and initiatives.

CBM is an annual business activity organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. / KOC