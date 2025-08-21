Upcoming creative forum to put Cebu on SEA hub track

CEBU is sharpening its bid to become a creative entertainment hub in Southeast Asia with the upcoming Creative Entertainment Business Forum on Aug. 29–30 at Montebello Villa Hotel, organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) as part of Cebu Business Month 2025.

The two-day forum will gather local creative talents, entrepreneurs, and business leaders with international experts and investors to explore how Cebu’s creative economy can complement traditional industries, attract capital, and create jobs. Discussions will span animation, gaming, film, digital content and entertainment technology, all seen as growth drivers for the Visayas.

“Cebu has the potential to position itself as the Creative Entertainment Hub of the Visayas,” said CCCI president Jay Yuvallos, who will deliver the keynote on how the sector can boost innovation and traditional business growth. Former trustee Mario Panganiban will also present on Cebu’s rise in the regional creative map.

Industry groups such as the Animation Council of the Philippines, Game Developers Association of the Philippines and SIKAP will share updates on national creative industry developments. Global speakers from Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia will discuss investment opportunities, including sessions on Japanese anime and gaming, financing creative ventures and setting up international game studios in Cebu.

A showcase of emerging technologies in augmented reality and virtual reality, artificial intelligence and virtual production will highlight how innovation is reshaping storytelling. The event will close with a high-level panel featuring representatives from United Nations Industrial Development Organization Investment and Technology Promotion Offices Tokyo and the Asean Secretariat, underscoring global support for Cebu’s vision.

CCCI said the forum is a strategic step in building a globally competitive creative ecosystem rooted in Cebu’s culture and talent. / KOC