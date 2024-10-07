Upcoming events for Nuestra Señora de Regla feast day

LAPU-LAPU is preparing for the 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla, taking place on November 20-21, 2024. Here’s a breakdown of key events leading up to and during the celebration:

Key Dates and Activities

October 4, 2024: A preparatory meeting was held by the Lapu-Lapu City Government and subcommittees to discuss the upcoming feast activities.

November 9, 2024: The "Walk with Mary," a dawn procession, will commence at 4 a.m. from the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Grounds to the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine.

November 12, 2024: The feast will begin with a holy mass at Marigondon Church from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. This will be followed by a fluvial procession that departs from the port of Cordova at 7 a.m. and is expected to arrive at Muelle Osmeña by 9:30 a.m. The procession will navigate through barangays including Marigondon, Maribago, Mactan, Punta Engaño, Buaya, Ibo, Pusok, and Muelle Osmeña in Poblacion.

November 17, 2024: The "Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival 2024" will be celebrated at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, showcasing various cultural presentations from all 30 barangays.

November 20, 2024: A solemn procession will take place at 4 p.m.

November 21, 2024: A Pontifical Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine.

November 23 and 27, 2024: A hubo mass and the 70th Anniversary of the Canonical Coronation will occur at the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine, starting at 4 a.m. on both days.

Additional information

Vendors in Lapu-Lapu City are preparing for the expected influx of devotees during the feast, which historically leads to increased sales for those selling candles, toys, and other goods. The overall theme for this year’s feast is “Entrusting Ourselves to God through Fervent Prayer with Mary Our Lady of the Rule.” (SunStar Cebu)