Upcoming renovations of CCSC ‘not completed’ before Palaro in July

THE Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is facing scrutiny over plans for a second round of rehabilitation, sparking debate among local officials about the necessity and timing of the repairs.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the committee on infrastructure, clarified in a phone interview on Monday, Aug. 4, 2024, that the proposed renovations are separate from the recent track oval project and were not completed before the Palarong Pambansa 2024 held last July due to time constraints.

“That’s a separate project, we couldn’t finish it for the Palaro hosting. There’s already a budget allocated for it,” Guardo explained.

However, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos raised questions about the need for further rehabilitation so soon after the facility’s use in the recent Palaro.

“Isn’t it that it was just finished and in fact was used for the recently concluded Palaro?” she asked.

De los Santos also inquired about warranty coverage and the necessity of a new bidding process if repairs are genuinely needed.

The controversy stems from the nullification of 11 out of 13 record-breaking athletic performances at the Palarong Pambansa 2024, which Cebu City hosted, reportedly due to issues with the CCSC track oval.

De los Santos has called for accountability regarding this fiasco.

According to a document on the Cebu City Government’s official website, interested bidders could acquire a complete set of bidding documents for the renovation project that would affect the multipurpose building, the grandstand and the swimming pool area from June 27 to July 17.

Guardo pointed out that the previous work by SBD Builders, the contractor for the track oval renovation, involved removing the old rubber, scarifying the former asphalt, applying an asphalt overlay and installing new rubber.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had previously instructed the contractor to perform minor repairs on the oval track before the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival, with major repairs scheduled to follow the event’s conclusion.

Attempts to obtain comments from CCSC manager Jovito Taborada were unsuccessful, as he declined to provide any statements on the matter.

As the debate continues, questions remain about the quality of the initial renovation, the necessity of further repairs, and the management of the CCSC’s facilities. The situation highlights the challenges of maintaining world-class sports facilities and the importance of transparency in public infrastructure projects.

According to the Cebu City Government’s official website, the upcoming renovation project has an approved budget of P64,901,935 using funds from the City’s annual share from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. income. / JPS