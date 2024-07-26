UPHUP slams Marcos’ ‘failure’ to outline plans for private healthcare workers

THE United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines (UPHUP) has criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s silence on plans to improve private healthcare workers’ working conditions during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, July 24, the UPHUP said “No matter what words he would embellish his ‘accomplishment’ the past two years, the fact remains that healthcare workers are not in the top-tier of priorities.”

The UPHUP is composed of representatives of healthcare workers from hospitals that have no employee unions.

The UPHUP said the President’s speech was filled with infrastructure projects meant to meet the public’s healthcare requirements, but one striking omission was the non-inclusion of initiatives meant to enhance the working conditions of healthcare professionals in the country.

“For us, healthcare workers, every uttered word is hollow and devoid of any credence. We need fulfillment of his long overdue promise through programs that would change our working conditions for the better,” the UPHUP said.

The union noted that the country lacks 190,000 health workers.

UPHUP said Marcos’ Sona centered on health services; however, all of these initiatives to improve public healthcare will be nothing if those people who will carry out all policy decisions and manage every facility are compromised and only receive shallow benefits.

Highlighted projects

“How will the government be able to convince them to stay if the trend of low wages, poor working conditions and delayed allowances and benefits will not be addressed promptly?” said UPHUP.

The union said the developments highlighted during Marcos’ Sona were mainly projects like the University of the Philippines–Philippine General Hospital, the Philippine Cancer Center, the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services and Super Health Centers.

UPHUP also questioned the government’s access to the Philhealth fund, claiming it is not revenue generated but contributions of Filipinos for healthcare needs.

President Marcos, in his Sona, said PhilHealth increased the benefits for pneumonia patients from P32,000 to P90,000 and for breast cancer patients from P100,000 up to P1.4 million, among others. Before the end of the year, Philhealth benefits will also include chemotherapy for those with lung, liver, ovary and prostate cancer.

Moreover, the UPHUP added that despite the Health Emergency Access’ declared money transfer from the Department of Budget Management to the Department of Health, the majority of the expected recipients have not received their share of the funds.

“As we bear witness to the downward spiral, we are saddened to realize that the bungling heads of agencies are just following the lead of a clueless President,” said UPHUP. / CDF