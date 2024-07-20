Upland Cebu City residents get free dental services, haircut

RESIDENTS of Sitio Kapasar, Barangay Budlaan in upland Cebu City availed of free dental services rendered by the United Continental Eagle Club (UCEC), fraternal order of Eagles Central Visayas, and Talamban Police Station Advisory Council.

The Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) also offered free haircut during the event.

VAWC also conducted an awareness program, where mothers were given advice on what to do when they are maltreated by their partners.

The dental mission, according to UCEC President Jose Mendaros, is part of the club's community outreach in areas where individuals find it difficult to travel to the clinic for an examination due to distance and financial difficulties. (AYB, TPT)